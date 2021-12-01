Ben Simmons has reportedly found new place to work out

The Philadelphia 76ers have insisted on numerous occasions that they are in no rush to trade Ben Simmons, and the star point guard remains committed to not working out with the team — even if he has find new places to keep in shape.

Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP reported on Wednesday that Simmons has been spotted working out at the Fitler Club in Philadelphia. Simmons has also spent time working out with the Saint Joseph’s University basketball team, but Eskin speculated that Simmons “found working out with St Joe’s was a problem.”

Many of Eskin’s followers pointed out that the Fitler club does not have a basketball court. Even still, the Sixers obviously have a weight room that Simmons is welcome to use.

The stalemate between Simmons and the 76ers may not end anytime soon. Simmons has been away from the team while he deals with what he has called mental health issues. His agent blasted the Sixers recently for supposedly exacerbating the issues.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is determined to get a star player and then some in any potential trade involving Simmons. One report offered a surprising timeline for when Simmons could be dealt.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports