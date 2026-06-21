Victor Wembanyama gets called out by another Knicks player

Another New York Knicks player still has some hard feelings about Victor Wembanyama ’s sportsmanship, or lack thereof, at the end of the NBA Finals.

Knicks guard Jose Alvarado said he appreciated Wembanyama’s competitiveness and understood that the San Antonio Spurs center was feeling a great deal of disappointment upon losing in the NBA Finals. He added, however, that Wembanyama’s decision to leave the court without shaking hands was “too crazy” for him.

“I got mixed emotions. I’m a competitor too, but I also stare my enemies down. I look forward to them and I shake their hand,” Alvarado said. “It’s a game. You don’t like the moment. You lost probably the biggest game of your career, but you’re going to have more moments. I feel like the way he did it was a little too crazy for me.

“I loved how he competed during the game. Obviously, people didn’t like how he was being aggressive, but we’re fighting for something. Between the lines, I feel like anything is cool. Outside the lines, shake hands and call it what it is.”

Jose Alvarado on Wemby not shaking hands with the Knicks:



“I got mixed emotions… the way he did it was a little too crazy for me because I loved how he competed during the game.” pic.twitter.com/wK4nxNN4ey — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) June 20, 2026

Alvarado was certainly not shy about competing with Wembanyama during the series. There is clearly a level of respect Alvarado has for him, and Alvarado sounds almost disappointed that Wembanyama did not show that same level of respect in return.

Wembanyama drew significant criticism for bolting the floor without congratulating any of his opponents after the Spurs lost Game 5 of the Finals. In contrast, Jalen Brunson was praised for immediately going to shake hands with the Spurs after winning the title. This will perhaps serve as a learning experience for Wembanyama and his teammates, but even their opponents are aware that it was a bad look for them.