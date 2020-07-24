Ben Simmons smoothly hit a three-pointer during Sixers scrimmage game

Ben Simmons is providing us with a little bit of evidence that chatter about his improved outside game might not be just talk.

Simmons knocked down a three-pointer in Friday’s scrimmage game against the Memphis Grizzlies, converting a clean look from the corner.

For now, Simmons making a three is still newsworthy. He had made two this season, the first two of his NBA career, but on only six attempts. He had gone 0-for-17 from the perimeter in his first two seasons in the league.

Simmons may see a position shift in Orlando, and adding even a bit of perimeter shooting would make him that much more dangerous. His coach has been hyping him up ahead of the restart, so maybe highlights like this really are a sign of things to come.