Cameron Brink reveals how her fiancé successfully landed her

Cameron Brink is apparently an old-school girl.

The Los Angeles Sparks star Brink took to Instagram this week to share in a sentimental post exactly how her fiancé Ben Felter successfully managed to land her. Brink surprisingly revealed that Felter [checks notes] won her over with an e-mail.

Felter sent Brink an e-mail with the subject line, “Attempting to mingle.” He then wrote in the body of the e-mail, “Hey Cameron, wanted to chat you up but I think dms are a bit creepy. Not that an e-mail is much better, so here is my number.”

Cameron Brink shared the message her fiancé, Ben Felter, sent when he first tried to talk to her.



The couple later got engaged in 2024 after he proposed in Paris.

Brink and Felter, both 24 years old, were both student-athletes at Stanford University. The former was on the basketball team while the latter was a member of the rowing team.

The couple began dating in 2021 and got engaged in Sept. 2024. Here are some of the pictures that they have shared of each other to Instagram.

Brink appeared in just 19 of 44 games for the Sparks last season due to an extended rehab from her 2024 ACL tear. She is playing this winter though for Breeze BC of the Unrivaled league and continues to maintain a presence in the rest of the sports world as well.