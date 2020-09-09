Billy Donovan reportedly in play for Bulls, Sixers jobs

Billy Donovan may not have to wait very long at all for his next NBA job.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Chicago Bulls are expected to have interest in Donovan, who was just let go by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sam Amick of The Athletic also adds Donovan is expected to be a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers head coaching job as well.

Donovan, 55, had been the coach of the Thunder since 2015. His contract was up, and the two sides decided against an extension. Oklahoma City was coming off a narrow seven-game loss in the first round of the playoffs to the Houston Rockets.

The Sixers have Al Horford, one of Donovan’s old players at the University of Florida. The Bulls do not have any ex-Donovan proteges. But they are a young team who might be a good fit for Donovan’s developmental style. There certainly has to be intrigue for Donovan with either opening.