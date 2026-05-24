Bucks make significant decision about their coaching staff

The Milwaukee Bucks are keeping their most experienced assistant coach under new head man Taylor Jenkins.

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will be remaining with the Bucks as an assistant, according to Eric Nehm and Sam Amick of The Athletic. Ham was also an assistant with the Bucks from 2018 to 2022, and returned in 2024 as Doc Rivers’ lead assistant.

Ham grew his reputation in Milwaukee as former coach Mike Budenholzer’s top assistant, and was part of the coaching staff that guided the Bucks to a title in 2021. He parlayed that into the Lakers job. He was fired after two seasons, even though he went 90-74, in a move that left him rather stunned. Despite how that spell ended, he still gets looks from teams in need of a new coach.

Ham’s return ensures at least some continuity for the Bucks. Rivers was let go after the end of last season, and Jenkins was hired to replace him.

As far as the Bucks go, Ham might be one of the few familiar faces still around next season. The roster is likely to be significantly different once the offseason is over.