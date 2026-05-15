Timetable emerges for a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

A potential trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo may be becoming more likely, and we now have an idea of when such a trade might happen.

The Bucks want something done with Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft on June 23, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. One Eastern Conference executive predicted that a deal would happen, suggesting that the Bucks are “done with the circus” and want a “clean break.”

The Bucks obviously need to plan their offseason, and whether they have Antetokounmpo or not will dictate much of their strategy. If they trade him, they will be embracing a full rebuild and would be able to proceed accordingly. If they do not, they would essentially be doubling down and trying to surround him with more talent for another possible playoff run.

Milwaukee is coming off an ugly 32-50 season that was marred by injuries and behind-the-scenes drama. It is likely to lead to the departure of Antetokounmpo, one of the franchise’s greatest-ever players.

One team appears to be positioning itself as a frontrunner to trade for Antetokounmpo. If there is any movement coming, it sounds like it will likely happen within the next month.