Report: Bucks interested in signing Lou Williams

As the Milwaukee Bucks look to defend their NBA title next year, an upgrade to their bench may be forthcoming.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this weekend that the Bucks are expected to pursue former Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams. The report also mentions the Indiana Pacers as another team with potential interest. Williams, 34, is said to be looking for a two or three-year deal.

Milwaukee had a strong starting unit last season with Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis offering some punch off the bench. They will also be getting swingman Donte DiVincenzo back next season. But the Bucks’ guard depth was a bit lacking with the overmatched Jeff Teague having to play rotation minutes in the Finals. Williams, who is a virtual lock to score in double figures every night, might help them with that problem.

Granted, Williams could easily re-sign with his hometown Atlanta Hawks. They made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost to the Bucks. But Williams, who is still looking for his NBA title, may have a slightly better chance of getting it in Milwaukee.