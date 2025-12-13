Interesting new actor tabbed to play Dennis Rodman in upcoming film

The upcoming Dennis Rodman film just got a little more interesting.

Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield is now set to portray the retired Basketball Hall of Famer Rodman in the forthcoming Lionsgate film “48 Hours in Vegas,” Michaela Zee of Variety reported Friday. Stanfield is taking over for fellow actor Jonathan Majors, who was dropped from the movie’s lead role amid an assault conviction in 2023.

“48 Hours in Vegas” will be a comedy film based on Rodman’s infamous trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1997-98 NBA season while with the Chicago Bulls. We first heard that the movie was in the works back in 2021.

As for Stanfield, he is a veteran actor known for his range and expressiveness. He had memorable roles in the cult films “Get Out” (2017) and “Uncut Gems” (2019). Stanfield also starred in the acclaimed comedy film “Sorry to Bother You” (2018) and later received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor over his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021).

Television fans might also remember Stanfield for his role as Darius in the Donald Glover-created FX series “Atlanta” (2016-22). Stanfield received a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor thanks to his performance in that series.

No further details were available on the projected release date of “48 Hours in Vegas.” However, the Stanfield news is a bit of positive press for the now 64-year-old Rodman, who recently made headlines over some drama with his professional soccer star daughter Trinity.