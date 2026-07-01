Bulls agree to $45 million deal with All-Star guard

Not even 24 hours after NBA free agency opened, the Chicago Bulls have made a big splash.

On Wednesday morning, the Bulls and All-Star guard Norman Powell agreed to a two-year deal worth $45 million.

Sources: The Chicago Bulls and Norman Powell have agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal. Powell is coming off his first All-Star season and is a career 40% 3-point shooter. pic.twitter.com/YnsvCpjSol — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2026

Powell, who was a second-round pick in 2015, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors . He then spent time with each of the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Miami Heat via a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Clippers.

In his lone season in Miami, Powell started 52 games, averaging 21.7 points per game en route to his first-ever All-Star nomination.

Once the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks , it was expected to be difficult to keep Powell due to financial reasons, so it’s not a surprise to see him sign elsewhere for a big payday.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press added that the Detroit Pistons were the other “primary suitor” for Powell.

Powell joins a Bulls team that drafted North Carolina star Caleb Wilson and acquired Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton in a trade.