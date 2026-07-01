Bulls agree to $45 million deal with All-Star guard

Not even 24 hours after NBA free agency opened, the Chicago Bulls have made a big splash.
On Wednesday morning, the Bulls and All-Star guard Norman Powell agreed to a two-year deal worth $45 million.
Sources: The Chicago Bulls and Norman Powell have agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal. Powell is coming off his first All-Star season and is a career 40% 3-point shooter. pic.twitter.com/YnsvCpjSol— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2026
Powell, who was a second-round pick in 2015, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors. He then spent time with each of the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Miami Heat via a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Clippers.
In his lone season in Miami, Powell started 52 games, averaging 21.7 points per game en route to his first-ever All-Star nomination.
Once the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, it was expected to be difficult to keep Powell due to financial reasons, so it’s not a surprise to see him sign elsewhere for a big payday.
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press added that the Detroit Pistons were the other “primary suitor” for Powell.
Powell joins a Bulls team that drafted North Carolina star Caleb Wilson and acquired Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton in a trade.