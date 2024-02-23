 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 23, 2024

Another Bulls starter set to undergo season-ending surgery

February 23, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
A Chicago Bulls logo on a pair of shorts

Dec 6, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; A view of the Chicago Bulls logo on a pair of game shorts at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Pistons won 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls are getting Zach LaVine’d once again.

The Bulls announced on Friday that forward Patrick Williams recently underwent imaging that revealed the progression of a stress reaction in his left foot. Williams is now set to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Williams, Chicago’s No. 4 overall pick in 2020, has been out since Jan. 25 with what had initially been diagnosed as a bone edema in the left foot.

At 22 years old, Williams had been a primary starter for the Bulls when healthy this season and was averaging 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The 3-and-D upside is there for Williams. But with Chicago not really focusing on their young talent (even though they probably should be at this point), Williams’ development has stalled out a bit in his fourth NBA season.

Williams now joins a lengthy list of long-term absences for the Bulls. The aforementioned LaVine had his own season-ending procedure earlier this month, and fellow guard Lonzo Ball still has not played in over two calendar years now (though some signs of progress are there).

Article Tags

Chicago BullsPatrick Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus