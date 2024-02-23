Another Bulls starter set to undergo season-ending surgery

The Chicago Bulls are getting Zach LaVine’d once again.

The Bulls announced on Friday that forward Patrick Williams recently underwent imaging that revealed the progression of a stress reaction in his left foot. Williams is now set to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Williams, Chicago’s No. 4 overall pick in 2020, has been out since Jan. 25 with what had initially been diagnosed as a bone edema in the left foot.

At 22 years old, Williams had been a primary starter for the Bulls when healthy this season and was averaging 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The 3-and-D upside is there for Williams. But with Chicago not really focusing on their young talent (even though they probably should be at this point), Williams’ development has stalled out a bit in his fourth NBA season.

Williams now joins a lengthy list of long-term absences for the Bulls. The aforementioned LaVine had his own season-ending procedure earlier this month, and fellow guard Lonzo Ball still has not played in over two calendar years now (though some signs of progress are there).