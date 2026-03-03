Patrick Dumont responds to a fan’s comment about Nico Harrison

Patrick Dumont does not appear to have any regrets about his decision to make a GM change.

The Dallas Mavericks governor and co-owner Dumont drew attention this week over his funny interaction with a Mavericks fan. Viral video showed the fan walking up to Dumont’s courtside seat at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. during a game against Oklahoma City and telling Dumont, “Thank you for firing Nico [Harrison].”

Dumont smiled and let the fan give him a fist-bump before saying, “You’re welcome.” You can see the video at the link here.

The former Mavericks GM Harrison drew forever infamy for his indefensible decision to trade superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last year. Dumont, who took over for the Mavericks in 2023 despite having a primary background in business, essentially allowed Harrison to do his thing pull the trigger on the Doncic deal.

But Dumont eventually came to realize that the Doncic trade was a massive mistake and even admitted as much to another Mavericks fan late last year. Dallas then went on to fire Harrison just nine months after the Doncic disaster and cut their losses on Anthony Davis (Harrison’s prized centerpiece in the Doncic deal) by trading him away to the Washington Wizards last month.

The Mavericks are no good this year at a brutal 21-39 (12th in the Western Conference). But it at least sounds like Dumont is doing his best to listen to the fanbase and try to win back the goodwill that the Doncic trade torched.