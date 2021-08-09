Carmelo Anthony reveals how LeBron James recruited him to Lakers

The long-rumored scenario of Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James becoming teammates has finally come to pass with the Los Angeles Lakers. Given how close the two are, one wouldn’t expect Anthony to need much convincing to take the opportunity, but James made sure to seal the deal.

Anthony spoke to the media Monday after his signing was made official, making clear that his priority now is to claim an elusive first NBA title. He admitted that he and James had talked “for years” about playing together, but the timing had never been right.

Carmelo Anthony on teaming up with the Lakers and LeBron James: "Timing is everything. For years, we always laughed about it and spoke about it on what it would be like." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 9, 2021

However, when it came time to make his free agency decision this time around, James made sure to send Anthony a simple message.

Melo on LeBron James' message to him: "The time is now. We've got to make it happen. We want you." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 9, 2021

Anthony actually provides a lot of what the Lakers need, which is a boost to their outside shooting. He can still knock it down from deep, as evidenced by his 40.9 percent three-point shooting rate with Portland last season.

Yes, the Lakers are old, but James is using that critique as motivation. Anthony, after all, seems confident he has more to offer.