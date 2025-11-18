Cavs fined $100,000 by NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been fined $100,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy.

The Cavs committed the violation when they rested both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley for the team’s game at the Miami Heat on Nov. 12. The Cavs won the contest 130-116 but sat their top two scorers for rest reasons. The Cavs had consecutive road games in Miami on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, but then headed home to host the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 13. Both Mobley and Mitchell played in the Nov. 13 game, though Mobley only played 7 minutes in the game.

The NBA introduced the Player Participation Policy for the 2023-2024 season to curb the practice of healthy star players sitting out games for strictly rest reasons. Teams get fined $100,000 for a first violation, $250,000 for a second, and then $1 million for each occurrence thereafter. Both Mitchell and Mobley qualify as “star” players under the league’s definition.

The Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams that have also been fined for similar violations.

Mitchell is averaging 30.9 points per game this season, and Mobley is averaging 18.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.