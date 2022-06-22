Report: Hornets have put former All-Star on trade block

The Charlotte Hornets know there is a possibility that they could lose Miles Bridges this offseason, but they are reluctant to see that happen. They may be looking to move some salary around in order to free up some money for Bridges.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Hornets have put Gordon Hayward on the trade block. Hayward has two years and $61 million left on his 4-year, $120 million deal he signed in Nov. 2020.

Hayward played in 49 games last season and 44 the year before. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game last season. Now 32, Hayward has not been the same player since his All-Star season with Utah in 2016-2017. Hayward left Utah after that season and broke his leg in his first game with Boston. He is still a good player, but it might be tough for Charlotte to find someone willing to take Hayward and his $30 million a year salary.

The Hornets have two picks in the first round for this year’s draft. They have pick Nos. 13 and 15 and would be willing to attach one of the picks in a trade of Hayward.

Moving the $30 million Hayward is owed per season would give Charlotte the money to retain Bridges, who is a restricted free agent. They also need to be able to afford LaMelo Ball when he becomes extension-eligible.

Beyond Hayward, the Hornets’ next highest-paid player is Terry Rozier, who is making $21 million next season. The team’s salary figures are going to start changing once they get Ball and Bridges signed to long-term deals, if they’re able to do so.