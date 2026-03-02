Video: VJ Edgecombe accidentally kicks a fan in the face

VJ Edgecombe tried to give his team a kick, but ended up accidentally — and literally — hitting a fan in the face during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

While trying to save the ball off a miss by 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Edgecombe lost control of his momentum as he dove into the second row near the sidelines. Although Edgecombe luckily did not get hurt, one unfortunate female fan got hit in the face by Edgecombe’s left foot while he was trying to break his fall.

The fan also sustained a scratch on her face because of that incident, but she was all smiles afterward, as she continued to watch the game from her seat. It also ended well for everyone, with Edgecombe hugging her and making sure that she was alright.

What was not fine for Edgecombe and the Sixers was the 114-98 loss they absorbed at the hands of Boston. It snapped Philadelphia’s three-game winning streak and tied the Sixers’ regular-season series against Boston at 2-2.

The 20-year-old Edgecombe put up 23 points on a salty 8/21 shooting in the loss to Boston, while adding 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 40 minutes.