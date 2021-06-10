CJ McCollum has great attitude about trade rumors

CJ McCollum has long been the subject of trade rumors, and it sounds like that will be the case once again this offseason. As usual, the Portland Trail Blazers star is not concerning himself with the speculation.

NBA reporter David MacKay pointed out on Wednesday that McCollum often hears his name in trade rumors because he is the only player who has real value in Portland other than Lillard. Since Lillard has long been considered off-limits, McCollum makes the most sense for trade talks. The 29-year-old said he does not take that personally.

I’m not offended brotha. I came from nothin. To more than something. I work hard, show up and do my job to the best of my ability. Everyone has a right to their own opinion. Even if that means they want to see me traded. It’s a part of life when you play this sport. Blessings. https://t.co/aEPuOnSpNC — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 9, 2021

McCollum averaged a career-high 23.1 points per game during the regular season. He has been one of the most dependable players in the league during his eight seasons in Portland, but the Trail Blazers once again suffered an early playoff exit. That’s why some are predicting they could make major changes this offseason.

McCollum has three years and $100 million left on his contract, which teams may view as a negative. He certainly has the production to justify the salary, however.

If Portland does entertain trade offers for McCollum, we know at least one team that is said to have interest.