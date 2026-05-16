Clippers’ plan for the 5th pick in the NBA draft revealed

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly looking toward the future rather than the present when it comes to their top-5 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

The Clippers were arguably the biggest winners of last week’s NBA draft lottery. Los Angeles landed the highest possible pick they were allowed to get: fifth overall, courtesy of the team’s midseason trade with the Indiana Pacers .

With a roster split between aging veterans and a youth movement, questions abound on what the Clippers plan to do with their top-5 selection in a loaded draft.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, the Clippers “are eager to keep their pick” as opposed to dangling it in a deal that would bring in another win-now player.

Per the report, the Clippers’ braintrust is not zeroing in on any specific position so as to keep their draft options open. That bit is interesting, considering the glut of talented small guards expected to be available at the 5-pick range. Barring a surprise drop of AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, or Cam Boozer, the highest-rated prospects likely available to the Clippers may overlap in skill set with starting point guard Darius Garland .

Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., and Kingston Flemings are among those expected to be picked in the 5-8 range of the 2026 NBA draft. All three project to be lead guards with questionable fits next to Garland.

The Clippers could also consider a trade down in an exchange that could land them more young talent at positions of need. The Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder both own a pair of picks between 12 and 18, while the Atlanta Hawks possess the No. 8 and No. 23 picks.

It’s a good problem to have if you’re the Clippers, who had less than a 50 percent chance to keep the pick heading into the lottery. While Clippers president Lawrence Frank is scouting lottery picks, Pacers executive Kevin Pritchard has nothing else to do but post apologies to his team’s fan base.