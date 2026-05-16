Nike roasted Anthony Edwards after his playoff exit

Anthony Edwards caught some heat from Nike after his Minnesota Timberwolves were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs on Friday.

After the Timberwolves’ season-ending loss to the San Antonio Spurs , Nike shared an image on social media that was clearly aimed at Edwards. It mocked Edwards’ “Believe That” slogan by instead stating “Believe This,” accompanied by Victor Wembanyama ’s alien logo.

Edwards is signed to Adidas, so Nike is more than happy to take its shots. Wembanyama, obviously, is a Nike athlete, and after how he dominated the series, they barely even need to promote him. The graphic doesn’t feature his name, but it doesn’t need to.

It has been a rough 24 hours for Edwards in more ways than one. Beyond the loss, the way he existed Friday’s game drew widespread criticism. Still, he had a decent enough series, averaging 23.7 points per game over the six-game series. He just did not get a lot of help from his teammates, particularly Julius Randle , who was held to 12.8 points per game.

Edwards is not the first to be trolled by Nike during these playoffs. He at least has some company.