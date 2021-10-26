Creator of hit Netflix series takes shot at LeBron James over criticism

After scoring a smash hit TV series on Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk can now add a dunk on LeBron James to his stat sheet for 2021 as well.

Dong-hyuk, the creator of the wildly popular show “Squid Game,” spoke this week with Stuart Jefferies of The Guardian. In the interview, Dong-hyuk got in a dig at the Los Angeles Lakers star James, who had told reporters earlier this month that he did not like the ending of the show. He took a couple of hilarious shots at James, including a swipe at James’ own film career.

“Have you seen ‘Space Jam 2’?” joked Dong-hyuk. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending.

“If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel,” Dong-hyuk went on. “I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Dong-hyuk is definitely speaking from a position of strength. “Squid Game,” which was just released in September, has everyone talking and has already become Netflix’s most-watched series of all-time. Meanwhile, “Space Jam 2” barely broke even on its budget and was panned by fans and critics alike.

James still seemed pretty pleased with his work despite all the criticism. The same can be said of Dong-hyuk as well … even if James seems to be the only one speaking negatively about his show.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports