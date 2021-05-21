Damian Lillard not taking Nuggets lightly despite their injuries

The Denver Nuggets will be far from full strength entering their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. But Damian Lillard certainly does not think that will make them an easy out.

Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic this week, the Blazers star made clear that he is not taking Denver lightly in spite of their injuries.

“I mean, they’re not at full strength but a wounded animal is the most dangerous animal,” said Lillard. “I’m not going into here even thinking about who’s not on the floor, because the MVP of the league is on the floor. They’ve got a lot of talent.”

The Nuggets are without star guard Jamal Murray, who suffered a torn left ACL last month. Will Barton and PJ Dozier, two important parts of Denver’s rotation on the wing, will also likely miss the start of the series with injury.

Portland, meanwhile, is mostly at full health heading into the playoffs. But Denver’s talent, including MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, and their slight history with the Blazers means that they will probably make for a handful for Portland in this first-round series.