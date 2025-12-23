Report: Bucks planning big move to help Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are still not giving up on getting Giannis Antetokounmpo the sort of help that they think he needs to win another championship.

The Bucks are expected to make a “big move” prior to the NBA trade deadline, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Despite the rumors that Antetokounmpo wants to leave Milwaukee, the team is staying the course and plans to go all-in to try and win a title.

Portland Trail Blazers wing Jerami Grant is one name that has been linked to the Bucks in league circles. His Portland teammate Robert Williams III could also be a target for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are trying to develop a trade deadline strategy at a delicate time for the organization. There are lingering rumors that Antetokounmpo is losing patience with the franchise, though he has tried to downplay that chatter. Further complicating the situation is the fact that Milwaukee is just 11-18, and Antetokounmpo has not played since Dec. 3.

The reality for the Bucks is that it might not be worth going all-in right now. If they do not, however, they risk further alienating Antetokounmpo. Losing him would set the franchise back even further.