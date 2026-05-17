Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Dan Gilbert went to great lengths to get Cavs fans to Detroit for Game 7

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Dan Gilbert in front of a microphone
May 21, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks at a press conference introducing John Beilein as the head coach of the team at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert spared no expense in trying to give his team at least some support for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Gilbert previously paid to send eight buses of Cavs fans to Detroit for Game 5 of their series against the Pistons, which the Cavaliers won in overtime. He doubled down for Sunday’s Game 7, but this time, he paid to send 25 buses north to Little Caesars Arena.

Gilbert is covering all expenses. He wants to make sure there is at least some support for his team in a building that will otherwise be overwhelmingly hostile.

There is no question that Gilbert is a fan-friendly owner, and he also likes to be a bit extravagant when it comes to his team. In this case, there is little risk of it backfiring, since a greater presence of Cavs fans in Detroit can only be a positive for his team.

The Cavaliers had not won a road game all playoffs until they managed to pull out Game 5 in Detroit. With their season on the line Sunday night, it only makes sense to treat the buses as something of a good luck charm.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App