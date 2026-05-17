Dan Gilbert went to great lengths to get Cavs fans to Detroit for Game 7

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert spared no expense in trying to give his team at least some support for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Gilbert previously paid to send eight buses of Cavs fans to Detroit for Game 5 of their series against the Pistons, which the Cavaliers won in overtime. He doubled down for Sunday’s Game 7, but this time, he paid to send 25 buses north to Little Caesars Arena.

Can confirm @cavsdan is the best owner in sports pic.twitter.com/IEXCoOBluL — Jimbo (@CleJimbo) May 17, 2026

Gilbert is covering all expenses. He wants to make sure there is at least some support for his team in a building that will otherwise be overwhelmingly hostile.

There is no question that Gilbert is a fan-friendly owner, and he also likes to be a bit extravagant when it comes to his team. In this case, there is little risk of it backfiring, since a greater presence of Cavs fans in Detroit can only be a positive for his team.

The Cavaliers had not won a road game all playoffs until they managed to pull out Game 5 in Detroit. With their season on the line Sunday night, it only makes sense to treat the buses as something of a good luck charm.