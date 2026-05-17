Jalen Williams sends a message to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s critics

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams had a message for critics of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after SGA won his second consecutive MVP award.

Gilgeous-Alexander will officially be named MVP on Sunday night, though reports had already indicated he had won the award. That was enough for Williams to take to social media and address those who think SGA is bad for the game.

“There’s gonna be some uncomfortable convos y’all gotta have…” Williams wrote.

Jalen Williams kept it real after SGA’s back-to-back MVP announcement 👀



(via jalenjdubwilliams/IG) pic.twitter.com/bPnShQZsk7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 17, 2026

Williams is likely referring to those who have dismissed Gilgeous-Alexander as a flopper or foul-baiter who exploits contact to put up big numbers, largely from the free throw line. No matter how much Williams wishes those criticisms will go away now that he has won a second MVP award, that is unlikely. If anything, the backlash might intensify.

Gilgeous-Alexander has chalked the response up to the fact that he keeps beating their teams. Awards voters clearly do not see it as a problem, or at least not enough of one to deny him another MVP.