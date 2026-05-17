Michigan champion is reportedly rising up NBA Draft boards

A reigning Michigan national champion may be a surprise inclusion in the lottery of this year’s NBA Draft.

Ex-Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. was one of the biggest risers at the NBA Combine this month, Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports reports. Finkelstein notes that Johnson is now in play to be taken in the late lottery (with teams picking in the early 20s now reportedly acknowledging that Johnson will likely be off the board at that point).

Johnson, a 20-year-old power forward, was a major contributor for Michigan this past season. He averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game and appeared in all 40 games as the Wolverines won their first national title since 1989.

On top of that, Johnson posted some very impressive numbers at the NBA Combine. He clocked in at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and also had a 39-inch max vertical leap.

Johnson is best known for his versatile, high-motor defense and his ability to be physical with opponents down low. Combined with his measurables, Johnson could fit the mold of a switchable NBA 4-man perfectly.

If Johnson makes his way into the lottery in this year’s draft, it could be a trifecta for the Wolverines. Also expected to be lottery picks are his ex-Michigan teammates Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara (the latter of whom just posted some unbelievable measurements at the NBA Combine as well).