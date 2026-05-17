The Portland Trail Blazers are being linked to their former coach as they try to chart their course forward.

Terry Stotts, who coached the Blazers from 2012 to 2021, is interested in returning to the team, and his agent has reached out to the Blazers to indicate as much. He had previously served as lead assistant with the Golden State Warriors , but will not be returning to that role.

“I would love to come back to the Blazers and Portland,” Stotts told NBA reporter Dwight Jaynes via text on Friday.

The Blazers and Stotts parted ways in 2021 after four first-round playoff exits in five years. The organization would not mind that outcome now. The organization also knows that Stotts can work with Damian Lillard , since they did so for nearly a decade.

Tiago Splitter coached the Blazers this season after Chauncey Billups’ arrest, but he is not likely to get the permanent job.

Stotts, or whoever does land the job, might have to deal with a more limited budget in Portland going forward. It remains to be seen whether that impacts the team’s search.