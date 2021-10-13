Derrick Rose proposes to girlfriend at Madison Square Garden

Derrick Rose and his longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson got engaged this week, and they did so at one of the most storied sports venues in the world. That venue also happens to be Rose’s place of employment.

Rose shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday night showing that he proposed to Anderson at Madison Square Garden. The photo featured Anderson with a massive new diamond on her finger at a fancy dinner on the court at MSG.

Anderson also commented on the post.

“A WIFE!!!! I love you!!!! MRS ROSE TO YALL LOL,” she wrote.

Gossip outlet Terez Owens reported in 2018 that Rose and Anderson had eloped when Rose took a leave of absence from basketball, so it’s possible their engagement is for more of a vow renewal than a marriage. Anderson was pregnant at the time the two eloped, and they now have a daughter together named Layla. Rose also has a son, Derrick Jr., with his ex-girlfriend Mieka Reese.

Rose signed a three-year, $43 million deal to remain with the Knicks over the summer.