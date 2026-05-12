Dillon Brooks pulled savage stunt to troll LeBron James in Game 4

Dillon Brooks took time out of his not-so-busy schedule to prey on LeBron James ’ downfall.

Brooks was hilariously sitting courtside on Monday to watch the Los Angeles Lakers , trailing 0-3 in their Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder , fight for their playoff lives at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Phoenix Suns swingman didn’t pick the usual sideline seat often reserved for top-tier celebrities and athletes. He chose one right underneath one of the baskets, which ensured that James would have to look toward his general direction at some point during the game.

The villainous look on Brooks’ face in the background as James shot a pair of free throws in the first half was quite the shot on the NBA on Prime broadcast.

Nah man Dillon Brooks a REAL VILLAIN



Bro showed up to Game 4 just to hatewatch LeBron I’M IN TEARS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/noAnFRa7pS — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 12, 2026

Whatever Brooks paid to land those tickets became worth it, at least in his mind, the moment James was sent to the free-throw line.

Most team instigators stir up beef with opposing star players to create a competitive advantage on the court. Brooks clearly has some real animosity with James, enough to postpone his trip to Cancun to dance on the Lakers star’s grave.

Brooks has basically become the NBA player version of Skip Bayless, given how often he tries to rile up James.

What’s ironic is that Brooks’ Suns got swept by the very same Thunder team in the previous round. But in a way, it’s a win for him for James to suffer the exact same fate.