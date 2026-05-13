Victor Wembanyama receives bold claim from Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce knows a thing or two about superstar basketball players, and he has now dropped a big claim about San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama .

Following the Spurs’ Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Pierce called Wembanyama the “most complete player in the history of the game” during an episode of “No Fouls Given.”

“He is the most complete player we’ve ever seen play the game. Like, we can talk about Bron, Jordan, Joker but he is the most complete player in the history of the game.” –@paulpierce34



Full episode: https://t.co/hSvVsZc9xj pic.twitter.com/GVAqyFVCDD — No Fouls Given (@NFGShow) May 13, 2026

Wembanyama is in his third season in the NBA after he was selected first overall in 2023, and he is just 22 years old.

Yet, Wembanyama became the first-ever unanimous winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

Wembanyama made waves with 12 blocks in Game 1 of the series against Minnesota, although fans questioned why some of them weren’t called goaltending.

Still, Wembanyama averaged 25 points with 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in the regular season, and the Spurs star already is averaging 20.4 PPG with 11.2 rebounds and 4.2 blocks in the postseason, so he could be on his way to being the most complete player of all time.

To go further, Shaquille O’Neal called Wembanyama the “first perfect big man” the game has seen, and that’s quite a compliment coming from Shaq.

The Spurs are up 3-2 and face the Timberwolves on Friday with a chance to punch a ticket to the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder .