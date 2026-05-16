Bucks promo video resurfaces hinting at players covering up for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo ’s supposed diva tendencies have been coming to light over the past week.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was put on blast by his own teammate, Myles Turner , for consistently delaying team flights. During a recent episode of his “Game Recognize Game” podcast with Breanna Stewart, Turner claimed Doc Rivers fostered an environment without accountability for players who were late and missing team meetings or film sessions.

When asked who was most likely to be late for team flights, Myles immediately named Giannis as the primary culprit. Turner did say it in a matter-of-fact tone rather than condemn the two-time MVP. But tones don’t exactly convey accurately when a quote spreads like wildfire on social media.

Game Recognize deleted their tweet and video, with the video where Myles Turner says Doc Rivers doesn't fine players so players are late all the time for practices, film sessions, and even flights. Specifically pointing out Giannis for being late towards team flights and… https://t.co/c5MdAhmuum pic.twitter.com/JTB1HV6Ydg — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 15, 2026

A Bucks promotional video from this season has since resurfaced, which fans believe exposed Antetokounmpo’s tardiness. The playful interview segment asked Milwaukee players which teammate was most likely to be last on the bus.

Players refused to answer in fear of “snitching” on someone, while Turner just gave the camera a cheeky look.

An in-season video from the Milwaukee Bucks had AJ Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Myles Turner asked

“Who’s always the last one on the bus?”

Green immediately passed, Porter Jr. said “no snitching,” and Myles Turner just stared into the camera with an awkward smile.



Via @Bucks… https://t.co/c5MdAhmuum pic.twitter.com/ygkGGoqDTp — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 15, 2026

Based on the way players were fearful to drop a name, it’s a good guess that they were referring to Antetokounmpo.

Giannis has been the subject of trade rumors for the past several seasons, but the heat has since reached another level after the 2025-26 campaign. The Bucks reportedly want a “clean break” from Antetokounmpo, which is expected to happen sooner rather than later.