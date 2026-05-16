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Bucks promo video resurfaces hinting at players covering up for Giannis Antetokounmpo

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Bucks promotional video clip that fans believe is about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s supposed diva tendencies have been coming to light over the past week.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was put on blast by his own teammate, Myles Turner, for consistently delaying team flights. During a recent episode of his “Game Recognize Game” podcast with Breanna Stewart, Turner claimed Doc Rivers fostered an environment without accountability for players who were late and missing team meetings or film sessions.

When asked who was most likely to be late for team flights, Myles immediately named Giannis as the primary culprit. Turner did say it in a matter-of-fact tone rather than condemn the two-time MVP. But tones don’t exactly convey accurately when a quote spreads like wildfire on social media.

A Bucks promotional video from this season has since resurfaced, which fans believe exposed Antetokounmpo’s tardiness. The playful interview segment asked Milwaukee players which teammate was most likely to be last on the bus.

Players refused to answer in fear of “snitching” on someone, while Turner just gave the camera a cheeky look.

Based on the way players were fearful to drop a name, it’s a good guess that they were referring to Antetokounmpo.

Giannis has been the subject of trade rumors for the past several seasons, but the heat has since reached another level after the 2025-26 campaign. The Bucks reportedly want a “clean break” from Antetokounmpo, which is expected to happen sooner rather than later.

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