Draymond Green offers message for LeBron James’ critics

In addition to competing against LeBron James, Draymond Green also stans for LeBron James.

The Golden State Warriors star Green was in attendance as a spectator this weekend as James made his first appearance at the Drew League in over a decade. The four-time MVP James put on a show-stopping performance, becoming the talk of the town with his exploits at the pro-am event.

On Sunday, Green posted about James on Instagram and offered a message for the critics of the Los Angeles Lakers star.

“Watched the [King] at the Drew yesterday … It was legendary,” Green said. “Be Careful listening to those that build off BITING the culture but tries to crush those that build/built it. It’s fishy #TNM”

The “TNM” hashtag appears to stand for “The New Media.” That term has been used to describe sports content produced directly by players (such as Green, who has his own podcast).

Dray with a message on IG pic.twitter.com/6aAciScqAz — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) July 17, 2022

Despite the bitter battles that the two have had on the court (including the infamous time that Green hit James south of the border in the 2016 Finals and got suspended), they are close friends off of it. Green recently even revealed that he is planning a grand gesture for James next season.

Green did not mention any names in his Instagram post. But we do know there are some specific media critics that Green does not care for.