Draymond Green offers big prediction about Western Conference playoffs

Clairvoyant Draymond is officially making another return this week.

On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast for The Volume, Green put forth a bold prediction for the Western Conference playoffs. He predicts the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers will upset the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round series. That will then set up a showdown with Green’s Golden State Warriors in the second round, he adds.

Here is Green’s full analysis of the Lakers-Grizzlies matchup (in which he acknowledged that it will “not be easy” for the Lakers to pull off the upset).

"It will NOT be easy… but I think the Lakers may take this series" —@Money23Green previews Lakers-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/APmxW1b7RF — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 12, 2023

Green’s prediction isn’t too terrible. The Lakers won the season series over the Grizzlies 2-1, and the Grizzlies are missing two major frontcourt pieces in Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. But then again, Memphis won 51 games in the regular season, and they are absolute dynamite at home.

As for Green himself, he probably is not an objective observer here either. Green is close friends with LeBron James and also really hates the Grizzlies (especially one particular player).