Draymond Green shares which Warriors championship was most gratifying

Draymond Green has played eight seasons with the Golden State Warriors and won three championships during that span. He has mostly experienced winning during his NBA career, and it has come in the biggest way.

Green’s first title came in 2015 and then the next two came in 2017 and 2018 after Kevin Durant joined the team.

So which title felt the most gratifying? He answered that question while serving as an analyst on TNT Friday night.

“The first one is always best,” Green said. “I think that one was more gratifying for sure. It just felt way harder.

“In 2017, we got smacked on Christmas Day to the Cavs. Steph (Curry) and KD (Kevin Durant) were trying to figure out who would take the shot, and it was really messing our team up. And then we played those guys again and blasted them by about 50 points. At that point I knew it was just a matter of time that we would win in the Finals.

“But in 2015, we had to grind every single day. It was way tougher in 2015, so that one 100 percent feels better.”

How could it not be? The 2015 championship was much tougher to earn. Once the Warriors got Durant on their team, they had an almost unfair roster. Like Green said, it was not a matter of “if” they would win the title with Durant, but “when.” The Warriors probably would have won three in a row with KD except injuries got in the way.

Green has been receiving plaudits for his work as an analyst on TNT. He also turned some heads for what he said earlier in the playoffs.