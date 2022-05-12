ESPN had big graphics screw-up with Warriors-Grizzlies series

Either ESPN screwed up on Wednesday or we may just have stumbled upon another frozen envelope situation with the NBA.

During their coverage of the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies playoff series on the show “NBA Today,” ESPN aired a graphic stating that the Warriors were up in the series 3-2. Take a look.

But the reality is that the Warriors currently have a 3-1 lead in the series, as Game 5 between the two squads did not tip off until several hours after the ESPN graphic aired. If the Grizzlies do indeed win Game 5, which is taking place in Memphis, expect the tin foil hats to show up in full force.

There is, however, another more plausible explanation that does not take a trip down conspiracy lane. That explanation is that ESPN has historically been prone to these kinds of goofs.