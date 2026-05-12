Everyone said the same thing about Cam Boozer’s quote on being a winner

Not everyone is in on Cam Boozer framing himself as a winner just yet.

Boozer, a projected top-4 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, spoke to Andscape’s Marc Spears following the results of Sunday’s NBA draft lottery. Boozer made a case for himself centered on his being a magnet for success on the court.

“Whether I go 1, 2, or 3 or whatever the case may be,” Boozer told Spears. “I think winning and what I bring to the team, my resume, it shows for itself. If a team wants to hang a banner in the rafters, I’m definitely the guy.”

While the comment is definitely one NBA executives would want to hear, some fans were not as eager to eat it up as some of Boozer’s supporters would. Many pointed to the fact that Boozer did not even lead Duke to the Final Four during his lone season in Durham.

Cute quote but he didn’t at Duke. — Lucian (@Lucian55567) May 12, 2026

Despite having the best talent in college basketball with that Duke payroll they didn't even make the final 4. He's going to learn quickly boozer bully ball won't work against NBA players like it didn't work in ncaa tourney — A Patel (@unc9876) May 12, 2026

He didn’t hang one at Duke 🧐 — Grizz (@GZGZGZGZBLUE) May 12, 2026

Did Duke win? — Jeff (@Spyder0316) May 12, 2026

In all fairness to Boozer, it took a last-second blunder from his brother Cayden and a miracle shot from UConn’s Braylon Mullins to keep Duke out of the final weekend of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

But still, the results speak for themselves. Until Boozer actually helps a team raise a banner at the next level, his words will ring hollow among his doubters.