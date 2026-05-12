Fans slammed JJ Redick for his bizarre call that backfired in final seconds of Game 4

Several Los Angeles Lakers fans were not happy with what JJ Redick drew up with the team’s season on the line.

The Lakers trailed the Thunder 113-110 with 12.2 seconds to go in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals series at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. With the Lakers trailing the series 0-3, all hope left was for someone to step up and sink a three-point shot.

Rui Hachimura made four three-pointers heading into the final possession and has been the Lakers’ most reliable outside threat throughout the entire postseason. In fact, Hachimura owns the highest three-point percentage in NBA playoff history (!!!) with a scorching 51.7 percent clip from long distance.

But Redick decided to bench Hachimura in favor of Maxi Kleber , who had not played a single second prior, for the critical play. Austin Reaves got a look from the top of the key that rolled off the rim, as the Lakers lost 115-110.

Rui Hachimura in 2026 playoffs:



33-58 3PT (56.9%)



Not on the floor for Lakers' possession needing a 3.



Thunder win and sweep.pic.twitter.com/JbRSegN5uU — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 12, 2026

Fans were not happy with Redick sitting one of his most potent outside threats with the team’s season on the line.

JJ Redick watched Rui Hachimura do this and sat him on the bench in the final seconds pic.twitter.com/tQsy00Cn0Y — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 12, 2026

Rui been money all playoffs and got benched. Lmao — Z (@z_strick) May 12, 2026

Leaving Rui Hachimura out of the game in this moment makes zero sense.



He was having a phenomenal night and completely earned the right to be on the floor—maybe even taking the last shot.



An incredibly questionable coaching decision from JJ Redick. https://t.co/jqwshqzT4c — Zach Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) May 12, 2026

Reaves still got a clean look at a three, and the conversation would have been completely different had the Lakers star connected on the triple. Kleber’s role was clearly to set the screen to free up Reaves, who is a better movement shooter compared to Rui.

But Hachimura could have likely served the same role while also serving as a pick-and-pop threat to free up space for Reaves. He could have also been there instead of Marcus Smart , who was 0/4 from distance in Monday’s contest.

Redick is widely considered a brilliant basketball mind who had a play ready for the exact situation. But just like what happened to Boston Celtics head coach and Coach of the Year finalist Joe Mazzulla, even the best playcallers can overcomplicate simple personnel decisions.