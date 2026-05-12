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Donovan Mitchell sets absurd record to crush Pistons in Game 4

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Donovan Mitchell smiling in a Cavaliers uniform
Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a television reporter after the game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell set the franchise record for points with 71. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell had the second half of a lifetime on Monday night to tie the second-round series against the Detroit Pistons.

Mitchell was ice-cold in the first half of Game 4 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. With the Cavs staring down a potential 3-1 hole, Mitchell had just four points on 1/8 shooting from the floor across 19 minutes. He was also getting thoroughly outplayed by Pistons reserve Caris LeVert on both ends of the floor.

Little did every Cavaliers fan in the arena know that Mitchell was about to pull off one of the craziest rope-a-dopes in NBA playoff history.

Mitchell went off for 21 points on 8/9 shooting in the third quarter, missing just one three-pointer in what was a 22-0 Cavaliers run to start the second half.

Spida kept spinning his web through the fourth quarter. He tacked on 18 more points to give him 39 total after the halftime break. That tied the most points in any half in playoff history, matching Sleepy Floyd’s incredible 39-point half against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987.

Mitchell has developed a reputation as a postseason riser. He added to his lore on Monday night, getting his Cavaliers two games away from the conference finals.

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