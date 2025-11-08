Fans piled on hideous NBA Cup court during Timberwolves-Jazz game

Several fans were left perplexed by the color scheme the Minnesota Timberwolves went with for their NBA Cup court this season.

The Timberwolves took on the Utah Jazz on Friday in the second weekend of the 2025 NBA Cup. While the matchup itself was a relatively ordinary one between two middling Western Conference teams, the same could not be said about the court design at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

The court was colored an eye-catching neon green.

How can you look at this Timberwolves court and not have NBA Cup fever

pic.twitter.com/1bjjbzbGb1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 8, 2025

The surface was so bright that the players and coaches were beginning to look like Shrek’s long-lost relatives.

it's turning people green pic.twitter.com/mzHAqynMtd — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 8, 2025

While the court designers were probably proud of their Frankenstein’s Monster of an NBA floor, the fans did not exactly feel the same way. The court was universally panned by innocent bystanders on social media who were affected by the court’s gamma radiation.

me trying to enjoy the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Cup experience pic.twitter.com/qCwEFI7e8J — Sara Brnić (@SaraBrnic_) November 8, 2025

Whoever designed the Minnesota Timberwolves #NBACup court should be thrown in jail….



pic.twitter.com/iZ90tjqsEz — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) November 8, 2025

It’s not the first time a team has opted for a highlighter-themed NBA Cup court, and it probably won’t be the last.

The NBA Cup court design turned out to be the most interesting part of Friday’s matchup, as the Timberwolves destroyed the Jazz 137-97 on their bright green floor.

Things went awry early for Jazz head coach Will Hardy, who turned into the Incredible Hulk after referees botched a call in the first quarter.

