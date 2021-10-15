Former Cavs teammate blasts unflattering report about Collin Sexton

One ex-Cleveland Cavaliers player is going Tupac “Hit ‘Em Up” mode in response to an unflattering claim about former teammate Collin Sexton.

Sports Illustrated ran a quote from an anonymous scout in a preview of the Cavs this week. The scout took aim at Sexton, calling him an “a–hole” and saying that “none of his teammates like him.”

Portland Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr. responded to the claim in a tweet on Friday and did not hold back.

“Whoever said this is a moron with zero knowledge of anything going on in Cleveland,” Nance wrote. “I’d hide behind anonymity too if I was this bad at my job.”

Whoever said this is a moron with zero knowledge of anything going on in Cleveland. I’d hide behind anonymity too if I was this bad at my job https://t.co/0QoeHnqrah — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 15, 2021

The former lottery pick Sexton was the Cavs’ leading scorer and highest-usage player last season. He was teammates for the last three seasons with Nance, who was traded to the Blazers as part of the Lauri Markkanen deal.

There were reports last season that Sexton was unliked within the Cavs. But Nance, though he is not in Cleveland any longer, obviously seems to be of the exact opposite opinion.