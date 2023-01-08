Giannis Antetokounmpo offers sharp message for those doubting Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants all of his team’s skeptics to keep that same energy down the road.

At a post-practice media session over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo noted that there were very few reporters present to hear him speak.

“I lose a few games, only the real ones are here,” said Antetokounmpo.

“Thank you guys, all three of you guys, [for] being here,” the two-time NBA MVP added. “And the camera crew. It’s always great to see how many people support the Bucks through the ups and downs. It’s great. I hope there’s this many people also when we win a championship.”

Here is the video (complete with some of Antetokounmpo’s classic humor):

“I lose a few games. Only the real ones are here.” 🤣 Giannis speaking to media after practice today. pic.twitter.com/OBYf5dQjfI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 8, 2023

The ride has definitely gotten bumpy for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lately. After a 22-8 start to the season, Milwaukee has now lost six of their last nine games. Friday’s 138-109 undressing at the hands of the conference-worst Charlotte Hornets (in front of their home crowd, no less) marked the Bucks’ biggest embarrassment yet.

Antetokounmpo still has good reason to feel confident since Milwaukee is playing with virtually the exact same nucleus they had when they won the 2021 NBA championship. But the rough patch comes amid recent rumors that the Bucks are having some serious issues behind closed doors.