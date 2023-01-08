 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 8, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo offers sharp message for those doubting Bucks

January 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants all of his team’s skeptics to keep that same energy down the road.

At a post-practice media session over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo noted that there were very few reporters present to hear him speak.

“I lose a few games, only the real ones are here,” said Antetokounmpo.

“Thank you guys, all three of you guys, [for] being here,” the two-time NBA MVP added. “And the camera crew. It’s always great to see how many people support the Bucks through the ups and downs. It’s great. I hope there’s this many people also when we win a championship.”

Here is the video (complete with some of Antetokounmpo’s classic humor):

The ride has definitely gotten bumpy for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lately. After a 22-8 start to the season, Milwaukee has now lost six of their last nine games. Friday’s 138-109 undressing at the hands of the conference-worst Charlotte Hornets (in front of their home crowd, no less) marked the Bucks’ biggest embarrassment yet.

Antetokounmpo still has good reason to feel confident since Milwaukee is playing with virtually the exact same nucleus they had when they won the 2021 NBA championship. But the rough patch comes amid recent rumors that the Bucks are having some serious issues behind closed doors.

Article Tags

Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus