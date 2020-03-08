Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss at least two games with ‘minor’ knee injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard fall during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but fortunately the reigning NBA MVP avoided a serious injury.

Antetokounmpo underwent a precautionary MRI after Milwaukee’s loss to the Lakers, and the Bucks announced on Sunday that the scan revealed a “minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee.” Giannis will miss the remaining two games of the Bucks’ road trip and be reevaluated after that.

Giannis sustained a left leg injury Friday night. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee. He will not play in the remaining two games of the current road trip. https://t.co/I2PYJH0kWU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2020

Giannis is having another outstanding season with 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Bucks have an 8.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so there is no incentive for them to risk anything even if Antetokounmpo’s injury is minor.

The Bucks may have more at stake than just an NBA title in the playoffs, which is why they will likely make sure Giannis is 100 percent healthy before he returns.