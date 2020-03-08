pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss at least two games with ‘minor’ knee injury

March 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard fall during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but fortunately the reigning NBA MVP avoided a serious injury.

Antetokounmpo underwent a precautionary MRI after Milwaukee’s loss to the Lakers, and the Bucks announced on Sunday that the scan revealed a “minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee.” Giannis will miss the remaining two games of the Bucks’ road trip and be reevaluated after that.

Giannis is having another outstanding season with 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Bucks have an 8.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so there is no incentive for them to risk anything even if Antetokounmpo’s injury is minor.

The Bucks may have more at stake than just an NBA title in the playoffs, which is why they will likely make sure Giannis is 100 percent healthy before he returns.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus