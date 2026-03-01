LeBron James reveals if his daughter Zhuri will play basketball

Three basketball players in the James family is apparently more than enough.

LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri was in attendance at Chase Center in San Francisco Calif. for Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Before the game, Zhuri was seen skillfully dribbling a basketball and also getting up some practice shots with her father on the court.

Zhuri getting buckets with Bron in the Bay! pic.twitter.com/dqMKPFE68T — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2026

After the game (which the Lakers won in a 129-101 blowout), James was asked by reporters if Zhuri had any hoop dreams of her own. Unfortunately, James replied in the negative.

“She’s a volleyball player,” replied James of Zhuri. “Don’t get my wife mad. My wife is done with this basketball s–t. She’s done with it.

“She’s a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while,” James added of Zhuri. “She got good handles, and she got a good form too. But my wife ain’t playin that. Not another one. She said, ‘That’s it.'”

Zhuri, 11, is the youngest of James’ three children with his wife Savannah. Older brothers Bronny, 21, and Bryce, 18, are already basketball players (for the Lakers and the University of Arizona, respectively), and of course, James himself is in his record 23rd season in the NBA.

In the past, Zhuri has already managed to produce some great moments with the basketball community. But as far as going into a basketball career herself, that is apparently a non-starter.