Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

76ers player had the saddest quote about Joel Embiid

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Joel Embiid looks ahead
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is once again going to be sidelined by injury, which has become a familiar refrain for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid’s teammates are feeling the pain as well.

Embiid has been ruled out for at least the next three games after suffering an oblique strain in Thursday’s win over Miami. The star center will be re-evaluated after the 76ers play back-to-back home games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is, unfortunately, nothing new for Embiid, who has played in just 91 games since the start of the 2023-24 season. Andre Drummond, Embiid’s Sixers teammate, summed things up with perhaps the saddest quote imaginable.

“I want to wrap him in a bubble sheet and give him a hug, man,” Drummond said, via Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I just feel like he can’t get a break.”

Plenty of 76ers fans would likely feel the same way. This is not even the first injury he has dealt with since the All-Star break. The only silver lining is this does not appear to be linked to his infamously balky right knee.

The Sixers are 33-26 so far this season entering play Sunday. They look likely to make the playoffs, but to do more than that, they desperately need Embiid to be healthy.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App