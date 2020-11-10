Warriors interested in LaMarcus Aldridge trade?

Could the Golden State Warriors find a way to land yet another All-Star?

On his self-titled podcast this week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe linked the Warriors to San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge in a potential trade.

“Someone within the league today texted me and said ‘Hey, there is a little bit of buzz about No. 2 to San Antonio for LaMarcus Aldridge and No. 11, and obviously there has to be salary going out.’” said Lowe, per HoopsHype. “And my response was ‘That’s crazy! The Warriors should not do that.’”

Aldridge, now 35, averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Spurs last season while also shooting three-pointers at a higher volume. He is owed $24 million next season and can become a free agent in 2021.

Lowe obviously has a strong argument that the No. 2 overall pick is worth a lot more than an aging player who could be a one-year rental. But Golden State’s core pieces of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all in their 30s too, and they may not have time to wait for a top draft pick to develop. Aldridge would also address the Warriors’ size problem and might even be fairly available.