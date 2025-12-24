Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing after Thunder lost to Spurs

Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles before their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are starting to sense a trend after the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Spurs dealt the Thunder their fourth loss of the season in a decisive 130-110 beatdown. The contest between the two Western Conference heavyweights remained tight up until the fourth quarter, when the Spurs took control of the game for good.

A Victor Wembanyama three-pointer gave the Spurs a 98-86 lead with nine minutes left in the quarter. The home team held onto the double-digit lead over the defending champs the rest of the way.

It’s the second time the Thunder have lost to the Spurs over the span of 11 days. OKC also lost to San Antonio in a 111-109 affair when the two sides faced off on Dec. 13 in the NBA Cup semifinals.

The Thunder’s first three losses were by a combined nine points. The 20-point drubbing on Tuesday was the first time OKC looked mortal all season.

Several fans raised the possibility that the Spurs may be the Thunder’s Kryptonite.

In all fairness to the Thunder, they were on the second night of a back-to-back on the road. Those conditions are widely considered scheduled losses for even the best team.

The real winners are the fans, who get to watch the Spurs and Thunder duke it out again on OKC’s home turf two days later.

