Maxx Crosby still wants to retire as a Raider

Maxx Crosby has given his farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders in an emotional video in which he confessed he would still like to wear the uniform again someday.

In a 13-minute video, Crosby thanked everyone associated with the Raiders from ownership to fans after the team traded him to the Baltimore Ravens. He confessed to feeling like he “let y’all down” because the team was not more successful during his time there, but said he felt he “left everything I had on the table for this team.”

Crosby even took things a step further by saying he would still like to retire as a Raider when the time comes.

“I wanted everything good for the Raiders,” Crosby said. “I bleed silver and black. That will never change, and I’m a Raider for life. I truly want to finish, when it’s all said and done, in a Raiders jersey, whenever that time comes.”

Raider fans are unlikely to feel that Crosby let them down, even if the team did. This is a player whose relationship with the organization fractured in part because they would not let him play through an injury in a largely meaningless game. The fact that he is already musing about wearing a Raiders uniform again less than 24 hours after being traded sums up how he feels about the organization.

Crosby, 28, collected 69.5 career sacks with the Raiders in seven seasons, even though the team only made the playoffs once during his time there. He will now join a contender in Baltimore and should have a real chance to make a deep playoff run.