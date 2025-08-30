Everyone made the same joke after Jaylen Brown got embarrassed by a high school principal

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had to eat some humble pie during a recent visit to his alma mater.

Brown made an appearance Thursday at Wheeler High School, where he played high school basketball growing up in his hometown of in Marietta, Ga. Brown took on Wheeler’s assistant principal, Barry Bowdre Jr., in a game of 1-on-1 as part of his student engagement duties.

The four-time All-Star tried some fancy dribble moves against Bowdre. But the school official apparently read the scouting report on Brown. Bowdre sat on Brown’s right hand and picked his pocket cleanly, much to the delight of the students watching on the sidelines.

Jaylen Brown got clamped by a principal, so he proceeded to dunk on him the next play



💀💀💀 (via @coachbowdre) pic.twitter.com/Dge7h1tFqu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 29, 2025

Brown did get his revenge. He got the stop on Bowdre on the next play, then proceeded to dunk on Wheeler’s assistant principal once he got the ball back.

However, that didn’t stop fans from roasting Brown on social media. Many made the same joke about Brown’s inability to go left on the court.

Still can’t go Left 🤣😂🤣 — L1pp (@Tony_Lippett14) August 29, 2025

He stopped him from going left 😂😂 — Beast Hazard (@beasthazard92) August 29, 2025

Bro read the scouting report, found the angle on going right and picked his pocket. — 2Bros1Book Podcast (@0Yqxing) August 30, 2025

Brown is also still recovering from a significant knee injury that the Celtics star played through during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. With Jayson Tatum expected to be out for the 2025-26 season, Brown will be expected to carry the load for a rebuilt Boston squad.

During his senior year at Wheeler, Brown led the Wildcats to the Georgia High School Association 6A State Championship. He sank two clutch free throws with less than a second left on the clock to give his team a one-point victory for the state title.

It will take more than an embarrassing video to tarnish Brown’s legacy at the school. But Thursday’s viral moment is likely one Bowdre and the students will never forget.

