Tua Tagovailoa is being strongly linked to an NFC team

One team has emerged as a clear favorite to sign Tua Tagovailoa following the quarterback’s release from the Miami Dolphins.

The Atlanta Falcons are being heavily linked to Tagovailoa, according to multiple reports. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Tagovailoa is being viewed as an insurance policy for the team while Michael Penix Jr. recovers from a torn ACL.

Lefties unite? The #Falcons are making a strong early push to sign former #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, sources tell The Insiders.



With Michael Penix recovering from a torn ACL, Atlanta is making a move for an economic contingency plan and competition at the position. pic.twitter.com/ZOOuePeCIy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

The Falcons would be able to sign Tagovailoa for a minimum salary because the Dolphins will still be paying off the remainder of his contract.

For Atlanta, Tagovailoa appears to be a low-cost safety net to compete with Penix and allow the Falcons not to rush him back. While there may be other suitors, Tagovailoa was linked to the Falcons almost immediately, and they would appear to be heavy favorites to land him.

Tagovailoa has been linked to other teams as well. With Atlanta, however, he would be able to work with a well-respected offensive coach in Kevin Stefanski who might be able to help his career get back on track.

Tagovailoa lost his starting job in Miami last season after throwing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 14 starts.