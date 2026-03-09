Mike Evans is leaving the Buccaneers

Wide receiver Mike Evans is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 12 seasons.

Evans has agreed to a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports. The decision came despite the Buccaneers making a strong effort to keep him.

In a statement, Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore admitted the Buccaneers made a strong offer and said his decision to leave was not a reflection of his feelings toward the organization. Instead, the veteran receiver simply wanted a new challenge at this stage of his career.

“At this stage of his career, Mike’s goals remain the same as they have always been — to compete for another Super Bowl, to play in an offensive system that challenges defenses, and to be in an environment where he can continue to push himself and contribute at the highest level,” the statement read. “In the end, this decision simply came down to Mike wanting a new challenge and a fresh opportunity while he still feels he has a great deal left to give the game.”

Few believed Evans would ever leave Tampa, but the time was right for him to do so. He departs as one of the most accomplished players in Bucs history, with 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns to his name. He was also part of the team’s Super Bowl championship in 2020.

Evans reportedly valued a chance to play for a contending team with a significant role and a high-quality offensive staff. He will find that with the 49ers. The Niners went 12-5, reached the NFC Divisional round, and have a big hole in their wide receiver room with Brandon Aiyuk departing and Jauan Jennings likely to follow him. Add in Kyle Shanahan as head coach and Evans seems to have landed in the ideal situation.