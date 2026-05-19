Jeff Van Gundy is candidate for 1 NBA coaching job

Jeff Van Gundy’s last NBA head coaching job was nearly 20 years ago, but he might have an opportunity to get back in the game.

Van Gundy is under consideration for the vacant Orlando Magic job, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Billy Donovan is also being considered for the job.

League sources tell @JakeLFischer and me that Jeff Van Gundy is on Orlando's radar in a coaching search also known to feature Billy Donovan.



That's just one item among LOTS of fresh reporting from Jake in his latest around-the-league Intel notebook: https://t.co/SOFU4IaKiL pic.twitter.com/IbLyYhMG7H — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 19, 2026

Van Gundy remains highly respected around the NBA, even though he has not been a head coach in years. He spent last season as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers , where he was praised for his work even though he was reportedly a factor in the team’s awkward parting of ways with Chris Paul.

Despite his coaching career, Van Gundy is best known at this point for his lengthy tenure as one of ESPN’s top NBA analysts before he was let go following the 2022-23 season.

The Magic are looking for a new coach after firing Jamahl Mosley following a 45-37 season and a first round playoff exit. The team’s progress has stagnated a bit in recent years, so the team is looking for a coach who can take them to the next level. Van Gundy might be that figure.